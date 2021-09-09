Another Sheffield Wednesday exit confirmed as former Chelsea attacker completes loan switch

The Star reported earlier today that a move to the National League South with Hampton & Richmond Borough was imminent, and the Owls have now announced that he has indeed headed south on loan until the end of the year.

They said on their official website, “Charles Hagan has signed on loan for National Conference South side Hampton & Richmond Borough… Hagan will stay with the Beavers until January and could make his debut against Ebbsfleet at the Beveree Stadium on Saturday.”

Hagan played his part for the Owls over preseason after penning a new contract in S6, however a raft of new summer signings by Darren Moore has seen him fall down the pecking order at Middlewood Road.

Now, as he looks to continue his development, the former Chelsea academy forward will be hoping to show what he can do with The Beavers and give Moore a taste of what he’s capable of when up against more experienced players in the senior game.

The forward joins the growing list of Owls out on loan this season, with Cameron Dawson at Exeter City, Alex Hunt with Grimsby Town, Ryan Galvin on a short-term loan at Gloucester City and Liam Waldock, who joined Gainsborough Trinity on a month-long loan earlier this week.

H&R have had a hot and cold start to the season with two draws and two defeats after their impressive 5-0 win on the opening day of the campaign – and are currently 12th.