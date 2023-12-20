Sheffield Wednesday thanked for ‘special memories’ after Christmas visit

The Sheffield Children’s Hospital has thanked Sheffield Wednesday for their generosity on blue and white Christmas day.

It’s become a key feature for the Owls as each year comes to an end, with the club’s players heading out across the city to spend time with fans of all ages and spread Christmas cheer wherever they go. They hand out goodie bags full of Wednesday treats, and take time to mingle with those that cheer them on on a weekly basis.

This year they headed off to the Children’s, St. Luke’s Hospice, Weston Park Cancer Centre, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, The Becton Centre For Children & Young People and Cairn Home, which is a Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind establishment.

In a statement released on the Children’s Hospital website, they thanked Danny Röhl and his side for coming out, saying, “It was a blue and white Christmas across Sheffield Children’s yesterday as the team from Sheffield Wednesday – including captain Barry Bannan and new manager Danny Röhl – visited us to spread festive cheer.

“Thanks to the generosity of the team there were lots of happy fans who received signed goodies, and enjoyed chatting with the players. One mum even welcomed manager Danny Röhl with chanting that made us think we were up in Hillsborough on match day!