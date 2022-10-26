Wednesday took the lead in the dying embers of the first half thanks to a fantastic headed goal from Michael Smith, with George Byers getting plenty of plaudits for his work in setting it up.

But they’d rode their luck before the opener, and it didn’t take long in the second half for the visitors to get themselves back level, with Joey Barton’s side carving the Owls’ up and Josh Coburn finishing with aplomb.

Wednesday huffed and puffed, and Rovers largely had goalkeeper, James Belshaw, to thank for their point, but ultimately it’s another two points dropped and Darren Moore’s side probably didn’t deserve much more from it. The home crowd made themselves heard at the final whistle, too.

A centre back problem

Darren Moore’s got some issues to sort out… He’s had Akin Famewo out for some time, and lost Ben Heneghan against Lincoln City. Tonight he saw Michael Ihiekwe booked – meaning a one-game suspension – and Mark McGuinness also finished the game after what seemed like a niggling issue.

The centre back problem is what led to Jaden Brown being handed a starting berth in a back three.

Hopefully for the McGuinness it’s not too big an issue, it was possibly just cramp, but the Owls boss really has lots to ponder as Burton Albion come to town this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday dropped two points at home to Bristol Rovers.

Riding their luck

Wednesday probably should have been 2-0 down in the first half after two very lucky escapes, both which included Ihiekwe.

Twice he was caught on the ball in a dangerous position, and on both occasions it was left to David Stockdale to come to the rescue. He made himself big to keep out Aaron Collins, and then got a vital hand on Josh Coburn’s strike to tip it wide – even though the referee gave a goalkick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s back three really didn’t look comfortable, especially in the centre and on the left, so it came as no major shock that they got a goal, and a good one it was, too.

Georgie B

It’s fantastic to have him back starting for Wednesday again. Byers plays a role that nobody else at the club can really perform to the same level, and the opening goal was a perfect example of it.

The way he picks up the loose ball, and drives at the opposition from midfield. He’s always looking to get involved, and brings a real bit of bite to the side as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The league table

After what happened on Tuesday night, Wednesday really needed to get a result at home against the Gas… They saw Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town win, as well as Peterborough United, so Moore – and everybody else – will have been desperate for three points.