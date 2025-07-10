American billionaire, John Textor, says that he’d love to see Sheffield Wednesday in a position to ‘win the Premier League again’.

The Star has previously reported that Textor is one of a number of people who have shown an interest in trying to potentially take the Owls off Dejphon Chansiri’s hands as part of a summer takeover, and while he didn’t - and probably never would - speak publicly about his intentions, he did admit to having ‘favourite clubs’ at Championship level, and said how he’d like to see Wednesday flourishing again.

“I really like Championship-level clubs more than I like Premier League-level clubs,” he told talkSPORT. I’m not going to say it publicly because they’re owned by people, but I have my favourite clubs. But I don’t have a right to throw their name into a ridiculous discussion of what I’m doing next…

Sheffield Wednesday are of interest to people

“I think Sheffield Wednesday, to me, is the example of what’s wrong with English football. Because they should still have a chance at winning a championship every year, and they don’t. So when people talk about Manchester City having this historic win.. They’re not really historic when they have that kind of advantage. So I’d love to see the rules allow a Sheffield Wednesday to win the Premier League again. I don’t know if that day will ever happen.”

Textor then went on to name-drop the Owls, unprompted, further into the discussion when talking about Profit and Sustainability Rules, saying, “I think if Sheffield Wednesday finds an investor that has a lot of capital, then he should be able to use that capital to climb up the table. Because everybody has the ability to write a cogent business plan and sell their community and club to an investor… There are literally going to be four or five big teams forever, and it’s always going to be the case.”

As reported today, it’s understood that there is now a bit of a scramble on to try and buy Wednesday, with potential buyers in the UK, America and now Monaco, and the hope is that - given the club’s current financial situation - something could be finalised sooner rather than later. Only time will tell, however, whether that can be done.

