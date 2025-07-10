The Star understands that a scramble to try and buy Sheffield Wednesday is now on the cards.

Wednesday are going through a torrid time at the moment, with players and staff currently unpaid and charges having been laid against them by the English Football League. The Owls are under embargo and the subject of a three-window fee restriction due to defaulted payments, and pressure is mounting on owner, Dejphon Chansiri, to sell up.

It was reported recently, by BBC Radio Sheffield, that the club were now directing potential buyers to ‘a professional team with a proven track record of selling football clubs’, something which this publication also believes to be true. One figure in particular, who is believed to be involved, has helped get deals over the line for clubs in both the Premier League and EFL.

With that in mind, The Star is of the understanding that several potential suitors are beginning to come forward, with talk of interest from the UK, America and, most recently, a Monaco-based party. It’s likely that Chansiri will have options if, as expected, he has decided that the time has come to hand over control of the Owls – if ‘the right people’ come forward.

Wednesday are at breaking point in many ways considering the triple embargo that they’re under and the ongoing financial debacle that plagues the club… A sale to somebody who is able to put right many of the fixable struggles would be incredibly welcomed by the fanbase.

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015.

John Textor, an American billionaire, is one man believed to have shown an interest in the Owls, while another party from the USA is also thought to be keen on the club. An increase in potential suitors could be good for Chansiri, too, who may be able to push up the sale price from what will have been a relatively low starting point considering the current status quo.

Wednesday are less than a week away from a number of players having served the 15-day notice that they handed in on the back of two months of late wages, and while the process after that date remains to be seen, it doesn’t bode well for the club as things stand.

How long it would take for a takeover to go through should it be agreed is uncertain, but given the dire straits that the club find themselves in, it may be that the EFL is able to expedite the process in order to help the club move forward.

