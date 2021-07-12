Shodipo, who has joined the Owls on loan for the season from Queens Park Rangers, is ‘expected to feature’ at the Impact Arena, while fellow new signing, Dennis Adeniran, is also set to get another runout after his first appearance in the 2-0 win over Chester.

The club said on their official website today, “We continue with our pre-season schedule on Tuesday evening with a trip to National League North side Alfreton. It will be the Owls’ third friendly of a packed summer schedule.

“New recruits Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo are expected to feature at the Impact Arena, with kick-off at 7.30pm.”

It’s not the first time this preseason that the National League North side have faced somebody from further up the football pyramid, with Billy Heath’s side playing out a credible 2-1 defeat against Championship side, Nottingham Forest, on Saturday.

Wednesday had two unnamed trialists with them against Celtic and Chester, and they may well get another chance to show to Darren Moore that they’re worth of a deal at Hillsborough, while there could be a return to action for Massimo Luongo after Moore chose to rest him against the Seals.

The last meeting between the two sides came back in 2017 when Jordan Rhodes (x2), as well as Atdhe Nuhiu, Adam Reach and Connor O’Grady scored in a 5-0 preseason victory, however two years prior to that they played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly that saw Sergiu Buș score for the Owls.

Moore is using these preseason friendlies to experiment with personnel, formations and positions so far, and is expected to do the same as he goes up against the Reds in Derbyshire, however there are still plenty of other games on the horizon.