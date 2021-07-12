Post-Chester and pre-Alfreton – Sheffield Wednesday talking points as new signings arrive

Wednesday beat Chester 2-0 over the weekend, with Josh Windass and Korede Adedoyin getting the goals in what was ultimately a comfortable win for the Owls – now they turn their attentions to Alfreton Town as they look to try and build up some momentum before the season gets underway next month.

But there’s a fair bit to discuss between the games, including new arrivals, formation changes and the plethora of youngsters that were – and will be – on show.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We took a look…

Bannan and Windass

In both of Wednesday’s games so far, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have looked a bit of a cut above the rest of their Wednesday teammates. Bannan bossed the midfield before going off against Celtic and the Bhoys, and Windass is quite clearly the club’s best attacking threat as things stand.

Both are probably considered too good for League One, but – with time to run on their contracts at Hillsborough – the ball is in the Owls’ court when it comes to where their futures may lie.

Sheffield Wednesday's youngsters are getting a chance to show Darren Moore what they're capable of.

It’s safe to say that the pair would be very difficult to replace in terms of their quality, but Moore’s comments after the game did suggest that they’re very much in the manager’s plans going forward.

The formation

Moore seems to be taking a look at some options with regards to the Wednesday formation…

It’s no secret that the Owls manager has favoured a 4-2-3-1 in the past, and there do appear to be signs that he’s considering going that route again this coming season if possible.

Against Chester he started Bannan and Dennis Adeniran as the two midfielders, but did give Bannan creative freedom to go forward while their new signing sat a bit deeper, but then in the second half – after 10 changes – they appeared to switch into more of a 3-4-3.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was brought in as a central midfielder when he arrived from Manchester City, but on Saturday he was used as an attacker on the left-hand side, and certainly seemed to cause the opposition plenty of problems.

The youngsters…

And speaking of Dele-Bashiru, he was one of several young Owls who made it onto the field in the second half, and a fair few seemed to settle in nicely.

Alex Hunt ran things from the middle of the park, and almost scored an absolute beauty that rattled off the post from range, Liam Waldock was very tidy and confident alongside him, while Adedoyin put in a good performance while leading the line – getting a goal for his efforts.

There were also flashes from the likes of Charles Hagan and Josh Dawodu as they look to show Moore what they’re about, and you’d think that all of them will get another swing of the bat away at Alfreton.

Shodipo time?

We got a first look at Adeniran against Chester, who looked pretty composed in his first outing, and there’s a chance that fans could get a glimpse of another new signing, Olamide Shodipo, on Tuesday.