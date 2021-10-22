The 20-year-old midfielder made his first league start for the Owls in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon and built on an impressive debut by scoring a crucial equaliser against Cambridge United on Tuesday.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Gary Monk brought Dele-Bashiru to Hillsborough last summer for an undisclosed fee, but he struggled to make an impact on the first team during his first year in men’s football.

But, after biding his time, he has given Owls boss Darren Moore a selection headache ahead of the visit of Lincoln City on Saturday – and caught the eye of his teammate Jack Hunt, a veteran of more than 400 matches in professional football.

Sheffield Wednesday's payers celebrate after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's equaliser against Cambridge. Pic Steve Ellis

“The boy’s got some ability,” said Hunt. “He’s got some chance of going a long, long way.

“He’s a great character around the dressing room, wants to learn, very happy.”

“Things change very quickly in football so I wouldn’t want to say he can go right to the top but I will say that he can go all the way.”

Talent runs in the family for Dele-Bashiru, who was born in Hamburg, Germany.

His older brother Tom, 22, plays professionally for Watford, having also come through the ranks at Manchester City, and is currently featuring regularly on loan at Championship side Reading.

Like Hunt, Moore has also been impressed with ‘Fizz’, as he is known to his teammates and club staff.

Along with another youngster who has been forced to wait for first-team opportunities, Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu, he has been working with the club’s coaching staff to improve his game and transition from under-23s football.

Moore said: "We know he’s capable, I think he’s got wonderful ability.

"He’s a good player. What we are trying to do is bring a discipline side to his game and more understanding when the ball is at his feet.