A few months into his loan switch from Wolves, the youngster has made only three League One appearances for Sheffield Wednesday – all from the bench – in what he has himself described as a ‘disappointing’ period.

The tricky winger has impressed in cup matches but is a work in progress when it comes to more regular first team contention.

Reports circulated this week that the Canada international could well be recalled by the Premier League club in January thanks to that lack of pitch time.

Wolves loan manager Matt Jackson has been in contact with Wednesday throughout Corbeanu’s young Owls career and expressed his satisfaction with how things have gone, Owls boss Darren Moore revealed.

“I’ve heard nothing from Wolves on that [a possible recall],” he said. “Matt came over to speak to us before the Wigan game. We had a lovely cup of tea and sat for a good hour.

“What he communicated to us was that they were happy with the work we were doing with Theo at the training ground.

“We illustrated and showed the work we’re doing with Theo. One thing guaranteed is that whenever he returns to Wolves he’ll be a better player for it because of the environment he’s working in, with senior players.

“He’s come here to play games and when that opportunity arises we’ll get Theo on the pitch when it’s right.”

Corbeanu is a player Moore clearly likes, describing him as the sort of prospect he was excited for Wednesday fans to see.

Asked why he hasn’t featured more regularly, the Owls boss made clear there are things the youngster can improve upon and hinted he is getting to the stage that the coaching staff feels he is ready to make an impact.

He said: “Theo hasn’t featured more because of the timing of the games, the players that have been ahead of him at the time.

“He’s making that transition from academy football into first team football on the front line. There have been pieces of the game we’ve been teaching him at Sheffield Wednesday and he will play football for us, he will start for us. We’ve been doing some incredible work with him.

“Academy football and first team football is very very different. As an example, a lot of games don’t have a physical element in academy football, when you make that step up it’s a big change in environment.

“Theo Corbeanu is up against guys like Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa. He’s learning. He’s a wonderful young player with a thirst to learn and develop.

“From when he arrive to where he is now, physically and mentally he’s in a far, far better place.

“Also when he did come, he suffered a real illness that knocked the stuffing out of him so he’s been behind on that.