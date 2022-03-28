Hutchinson played his 200th game in Owls colours after being named in the starting XI against Cheltenham Town, while Bannan hit the 300-game mark as he once again captained Wednesday to victory at Hillsborough.

Both players contributed heavily to the 4-1 win that sent Darren Moore’s side back into the top six, though it was Massimo Luongo, Lee Gregory, George Byers and Hunt – with his first ever Wednesday goal – that got on the scoresheet.

The Owls wingback, who is in his second stint at Hillsborough, has known the long-serving Owls duo for the best part of a decade, and admitted that he was really pleased for them both – adding that their Wednesday stories are far from over.

Speaking to The Star after his goal at the weekend, Hunt said, “Hutch has had to retire before, and he’s come back and played 200 games for a special football club, and I’m delighted with him.

“I’m really good friends with Barry, and 300 games for any club is unbelievable – I wouldn’t mind playing one of them 300 like he plays them. Credit to him.

“I’d be surprised if both of them don’t play many more games for this football club, because they’re great players and no way is their time done at this club. No way.”

Sheffield Wednesday scorer Jack Hunt gets an embrace from Sam Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s immediate future remains in doubt at present given that his current deal will expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, while Bannan signed a new contract at Wednesday last year that will see him through until at least the summer of 2023.

Hunt, who is set to make it to 150 Owls appearances before the season is out, has an option in his contract that will be automatically exercised if promotion back into the Championship is achieved this season.

All three are expected to make Darren Moore’s XI again this weekend when they do battle with AFC Wimbledon, a game which will be Hunt’s 148th for the club.