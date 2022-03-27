The Wednesday midfielder had to finish the game against Cheltenham Town with a shirt without his name or number on it after picking up a head injury whilst going up for a header, however managed to continue with a bandaged head and showed real composure in the box to grab the fourth and final goal during the 4-1 win.

When asked about the midfielder after he scored another goal for the Owls, Moore said with a smile, “Yeah, I think he’ll have a few stitches there - but I don’t envisage that it’ll spoil his looks… I think he’ll be fine with it, we’ll get him stitched up and then get him ready for next week.”

Meanwhile, the Owls boss also boss also explained the decision to take Jordan Storey off while the score was at 2-1, explaining that it was purely a case of the defender being tired after his recent run of minutes in the side.

He said, “At the end Jordan was getting tired, so we brought Dominic Iorfa in, and we’ll assess them again this week. They’re all (the defenders) in a position now where they’re building up their strength, and now we’ve got another week to work with them… My aim is to get all of them fit and strong.”

Next up for Wednesday is a visit from AFC Wimbledon next weekend as they hope to try and consolidate their place in the top six.