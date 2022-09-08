I’ve banned my mum from Hillsborough – Joe Crann’s Sheffield Wednesday column

It’s a funny old game, isn’t it?

In practically no other part of my life do I consider rituals or items of clothing or anything else for that matter as a lucky charm. But in football, I’ll look for any slice of luck that I can find.

So when Wednesday lost their first home game in 14 matches in the only time in years that my mum came to Hillsborough, we had to have words.

My dad, on the contrary, hadn’t seen the Owls lose at S6 in a long, long time. He’s a season-ticket holder and went to lots of matches last season – he just happened to miss both home defeats.

So, as you can imagine, as he sat there in his seat on the South Stand considering all his pre-match rituals that he didn’t get around to because of his other half – he wasn’t best pleased.

Like me, my old man isn’t superstitious. But he will wear the same shirt, and do the same walk, and get the same food. Because if he doesn’t – and they lose – it’s obviously his fault, right?

Sheffield Wednesday have made Hillsborough somewhat of a fortress under Darren Moore.

I joked before the Barnsley game that if defeat happened, we knew who to blame, and – while this is all very tongue-in-cheek – it’s amazing how many people are on the same wavelength.

Whether it’s putting a rare bet on Wednesday to win, or bringing along a relative who has travelled from out of town, or your lucky pants being in the wash and unavailable for selection. No matter how logical a person you may be, you might still think that your team lost 2-0 at home because you put on the wrong socks that morning.

In the relegation season I was wearing a ‘lucky’ Christmas jumper for ages. Until it wasn’t lucky anymore. And the you best believe that whatever trainers I’m wearing for our next victory, they’re staying on.

And because of that, and out of respect to the fanbase, my mum – who’s not a massive football fan by the way – has been courteously told to keep her distance.