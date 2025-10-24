One of the new administrators that has taken over the handling of Sheffield Wednesday has sought to ‘draw a line’ under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri - and has reiterated the importance of supporter spending.

Kris Wigfield was appointed along with Begbies Traynor colleagues Julian Pitts and Paul Stanley to take on the immediate management and eventual sales process of the club after months of rapid downturn at Hillsborough under its previous chairman. Chansiri still owns the club in name but has no power after the decision to move into administration was sealed at around midday.

An emotional day at S6 saw work begin on removing the white seating that spells out Chansiri’s name on the North Stand within an hour of their appointment. A huge push has gone in from all involved with the club to support the reversal of the supporter boycott that played such a part in the Thai’s removal from power ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Oxford United, with hopes the club can near sell-out the stadium. Ticket sales have been promising throughout the day and the club’s Megastore has been bustling with activity.

Speaking to The Star, Wigfield reflected on a busy day and said: “The coaching staff and players were very positive. They were very pleased with the situation, which you don’t usually get when a football club goes into administration. But they felt it drew a line under it and they’re looking forward to playing in front of a full Hillsborough instead of an empty ground.

“The staff have been brilliant, they’re energised and enthused. At the club shop and in the ticket office, they’re busy again, they’ve got stuff to do. We’ve had staff come in on their day off. The response has been absolutely fantastic.

“The point I want to make to fans is that the money you put in, all of it; tickets, merchandise, food, drink, it’s all going to go towards the running costs of the club. None of it will go to Mr Chansiri, none of it goes in fees to us. We will get paid, we are professionals, but we will get paid out of the sales proceeds of selling the club, not from the money the fans put in by arriving and getting behind the team.”

The news marks the end of Chansiri’s failing ownership but the feeling from those at the stadium is one of enthusiasm for a shot at brighter days ahead. Administration inevitably delivers a shot of uncertainty for employees of the club, but the administrators appear confident they can bring the club to better financial health with the support of its fan base and protect against staff cuts.

“There is no plan to make staff redundancies,” Wigfield said. “Staffing levels have been stripped down to the bone already, so actually if we’re going to have full houses here, we’re going to need more staff rather than getting rid of the ones we have. We’re hopeful that we’re going to be able to pay them next Friday, which will be nice for them compared to what’s happened the last couple of months. The staff are enthused and what we need is to get this club sold that the people here who have been struggling to pay their mortgage have got some job security.”

The Star was able to reveal earlier that talks around the administration of Wednesday have been in the works since October 8, with a great deal of back-and-forth between Chansiri’s base in Thailand and authorities here in the UK centring on what is believed to be a £1.7m debt owed to HMRC.

Sheffield 3, the company that owns Hillsborough stadium, has also been put into administration to Begbies Traynor with £7.4m owed onto a loan and the hope is that both club and stadium can be sold to a better home in the coming weeks. The suggestion is that the sale could be close to completion within a couple of months if all goes well.

Reflecting on the experience of working with Chansiri over recent weeks and the thinking behind the removal of his name from the North Stand, Wigfield continued: “Dealing with Mr Chansiri, I think for all professionals that deal with him, it is stressful. He doesn’t follow the usual thought process that you’d normally get from somebody in this situation. I’ve got a job to do now and I’m not going to sit here slagging off the former owner.

“Ultimately the one thing I will say is that he put an awful lot of money into this club and I think it’s fair to say he’s not deliberately lost it. From my point of view we want to draw a line under that. We’ve got control of the football club, we’ve got control of the ground and we’re just concentrating on finding new owners.

“The relationship between the chairman and the supporters has not been a good one. We need the fans in the ground tomorrow, we need the fans to get supporting the team again and it’s important symbolically that they can see we are drawing a line under his ownership.”

