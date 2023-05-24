News you can trust since 1887
‘It’s special’ - Sheffield Wednesday cult hero signs up for Owls’ Wembley trip

Sheffield Wednesday cult hero, Atdhe Nuhiu, has joined the club’s commentary team for their trip to Wembley in the League One play-off final.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 24th May 2023, 17:19 BST

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a strong season with SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga, getting 14 goals and assists in 28 games so far, but he’s been keeping a very close eye on his former club and he says he’s looking forward to a return to the arch.

Nuhiu’s last Wembley experience was in 2016 when the Owls lost out to Hull City, but he’ll be back on Monday alongside regular host Rob O’Neill to make his commentary debut.

“It’s very nice for me to be back,” he told the club’s official website. “For me and Wednesday there is a great connection, and I was honoured to wear that shirt. I love the club, it’s special for me and I hope for the very best outcome.

“I haven’t done commentary before, but I will do my best! Hopefully we have a good result and the positive vibes will come.

“I have not been in the press box before so it will be a new experience for me, there’s a bit of pressure but I hope I don’t make any stupid mistakes!

“When I left the club I said, ‘I leave as a player but I’m a supporter’ and that’s why I am now one of them and they know that I care and I feel privileged for the way they feel about me.”

