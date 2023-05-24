The Owls take on the Reds on May 29th for a spot in the Championship, and earlier this week it was announced that Wednesdayites had been given 36,634 tickets for the occasion, while fans of Michael Duff’s side had been granted 37,32 under the arch.
Now, though, with Wednesday tickets selling fast, the club have confirmed that they’ve now been given an extra 1,355 - meaning that they will almost certainly outweigh the Barnsley support on the day down in the capital.
Tickets are due to go on general sale tomorrow morning, with phase seven - for anyone with over 20 priority points - getting underway at 3.30pm this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Owls’ opponents confirmed on Tuesday that they had passed the 20,000 mark in ticket sales, with the club urging more fans to get on board as they also make the trip to Wembley over the weekend.