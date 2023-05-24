News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Good news as Sheffield Wednesday confirm extra ticket allocation v Barnsley in latest play-off final update

Sheffield Wednesday have been granted additional seats for their play-off final against Barnsley on Monday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 24th May 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:06 BST

The Owls take on the Reds on May 29th for a spot in the Championship, and earlier this week it was announced that Wednesdayites had been given 36,634 tickets for the occasion, while fans of Michael Duff’s side had been granted 37,32 under the arch.

Now, though, with Wednesday tickets selling fast, the club have confirmed that they’ve now been given an extra 1,355 - meaning that they will almost certainly outweigh the Barnsley support on the day down in the capital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Tickets are due to go on general sale tomorrow morning, with phase seven - for anyone with over 20 priority points - getting underway at 3.30pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Owls’ opponents confirmed on Tuesday that they had passed the 20,000 mark in ticket sales, with the club urging more fans to get on board as they also make the trip to Wembley over the weekend.

Related topics:BarnsleyTickets