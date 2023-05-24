News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Barnsley star makes Sheffield Wednesday admission despite Reds’ Owls double this season

Devante Cole is enjoying the best season of his career this season, and he’s hoping to put the icing on the cake against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 24th May 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:18 BST

The 28-year-old forward has scored 15 goals in League One this season, including one in each game against the Owls as Michael Duff’s Reds became the only side to complete a league double over Darren Moore in 2022/23.

Cole will go up against Wednesday for the third time in a few days, however this time it’ll be on a far bigger stage as the two sides make their way down to Wembley. And while he says their opponents will be aware of their record this season, he admits that it’s a different ball game now.

Read More
‘Marred by dust, sweat & blood’ - Owls' mentality monster and a Roosevelt speech
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m very excited,” the forward told Radio Sheffield. “It’s the last of a very long season, but it’s the biggest one and I obviously can’t wait to get going… If you look over the two legs (in the semifinals) we were solid, we were the better team, and it feels like it’s all been leading up to this point. It’s going to be a massive game.

“Both games against Sheffield Wednesday have been massive, especially the last one, and with them being local rivals it adds that little bit more.

"They’ll be very aware that we’re the only team to have beaten them twice this season, but that counts for nothing on the day - it’s a one off.”

Barnsley haven’t won three games in a row against the Owls across all competitions since picking up five wins on the bounce between 1931 and 1946.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Devante Cole of Barnsley scores the team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Devante Cole of Barnsley scores the team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Devante Cole of Barnsley scores the team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

MORE: ‘All I remember is a silence’ – Talbot recalls his play-off final goal

Related topics:Devante ColeBarnsleyLeague OneDarren MooreMichael Duff