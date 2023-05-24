Devante Cole is enjoying the best season of his career this season, and he’s hoping to put the icing on the cake against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

The 28-year-old forward has scored 15 goals in League One this season, including one in each game against the Owls as Michael Duff’s Reds became the only side to complete a league double over Darren Moore in 2022/23.

Cole will go up against Wednesday for the third time in a few days, however this time it’ll be on a far bigger stage as the two sides make their way down to Wembley. And while he says their opponents will be aware of their record this season, he admits that it’s a different ball game now.

“I’m very excited,” the forward told Radio Sheffield. “It’s the last of a very long season, but it’s the biggest one and I obviously can’t wait to get going… If you look over the two legs (in the semifinals) we were solid, we were the better team, and it feels like it’s all been leading up to this point. It’s going to be a massive game.

“Both games against Sheffield Wednesday have been massive, especially the last one, and with them being local rivals it adds that little bit more.

"They’ll be very aware that we’re the only team to have beaten them twice this season, but that counts for nothing on the day - it’s a one off.”

Barnsley haven’t won three games in a row against the Owls across all competitions since picking up five wins on the bounce between 1931 and 1946.