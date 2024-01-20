Coventry City’s win over Sheffield Wednesday was marred by scenes at the end of the game that saw Kasey Palmer complain of racist gestures from home fans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky Blues attacker was in the corner between the North Stand and Kop at Hillsborough when he ran to the referee and suggested that somebody had made monkey gestures towards him, an incident that resulted in a long stoppage in play.

Wednesday and Coventry have both since released statements condemning any racist incident that took place, and the Owls have said that they will be involving the authorities in order to make sure ‘anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law.’

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Palmer’s manager, Mark Robins, has urged the Owls do so swiftly, telling Sky Sports afterwards, “Part of the game is the supporters having a go at individuals - whether it’s managers, players, coaches or whatever… But when it’s racism it oversteps, and nobody should have to deal with that. There’s no place in society for it.

“I’m hoping there’s a clear picture of it, of what’s gone on, and that they deal with it properly, because it’s just out of order.

“Kasey told the referee as soon as it happened, as soon as the incident occurred, and I don’t want to give it any credence but as soon it occurred he reported it. Now there’s a protocol, so we’ve been in and they’ve read the statement to us and Kasey has had his opportunity to tell them what happened.

“Nobody should go through that, it’s absolutely ridiculous. But I hope they find out who it is, who is responsible, and I hope they’re punished for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, said in a statement, “We absolutely condemn the abuse reported by Kasey Palmer today and stand together with Coventry City in our clear stance that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”