Cambridge United manager, Mark Bonner, says he doesn’t ‘want to come back’ to Hillsborough after being beaten 5-0 by Sheffield Wednesday.

A Josh Windass hattrick as well as goals from both Michael Smith and Liam Palmer secured a hefty victory for Darren Moore’s side, and saw them leapfrog Ipswich Town to go second in League One to get 2023 off to a fine start.

This fixture last season saw Wednesday win 6-0, and Bonner admits that he’d prefer it if the Owls went up so that they didn’t have to play them again.

Speaking after the game, the Cambridge boss said, "It was horrible for everybody. Horrible to play in, to watch, to be part of because you just know it was a mismatch really. When the first goal comes as early as it does it becomes a really difficult afternoon.

"We actually had a few moments, we hit the crossbar at two (nil down) and things like that, but we didn’t have enough to cope with them. We didn’t have enough physically because they’re incredibly strong, stronger than they were last year and physically very dominant and athletic.

"They’ve got similar traits to the Rotherham team that got promoted. It will take a good team to finish above them at the end of the season. They’re in a really good run. We hope they do get promoted because we don’t want to come back here."

Wednesday are now two points clear of Ipswich in third, and have the best goal difference in the division with +27.

