‘It’s plain to see..’ Sheffield Wednesday man got busy after early season criticism

There were eight days short of a year and three matches short of a season between Marvin Johnson’s absences from a Sheffield Wednesday matchday squad.

Between November 27 2021 and November 19 this year his name was inscribed on every single teamsheet, starting 43 consecutive League One matches along the way.

But a dip in form led to Johnson being dropped from the side, first onto the bench and then out completely, with Owls boss Darren Moore explaining he had been sucked into the club’s rotation system.

Sheffield Wednesday man Marvin Johnson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

But back in to offer both assists in the FA Cup win over Mansfield Town and starring as Wednesday’s most consistent attacking threat at Derby County, Johnson appears to have taken the left-side spot as his own once more – for now at least.

“Marv is a quality player and he’s got a wand of a left foot,” said Michael Smith, who was the beneficiary of Johnson’s enterprise against Mansfield as he claimed both goals.

“It’s about me getting into the right positions, then we know he can put it on a plate for us – he does it in training all the time.

“He’s got a quality left foot and so hopefully he can kick on even more now.

“He gets involved with everything in the changing room, he gets involved with the banter and all of that. He’s a really good lad.”

Another player to have benefited from Johnson’s return to form is Reece James, operating in the still slightly foreign position of left centre-half.

James said Johnson’s similar experience of filling in there last season is helping along and that a consistent run of matches alongside the former Middlesbrough man is allowing them to develop an understanding down Wednesday’s left flank.

“You’re learning more and more about each other when you play with one another and it’s about having that consistency,” James said.

“Marvin is such a talent and it’s plain to see why he has played in the Championship for so many seasons. He could have had one or two assists [against Derby].