Moore is leading a bit of a rebuild within Wednesday’s youth ranks at this point in time, with several U23s being told that their contracts will not be renewed next year and a number of U18s being fast-tracked up into Neil Thompson’s side for the remainder of the current campaign.

Teenagers such as Bailey Cadamarteri, Leojo Davidson, Jack Hall, Sean Fusire, Josh Ashman and Isaac Holland all featured for the U23s in the impressive win over city rivals, Sheffield United, earlier this week as they continue their development, and it would appear that the club are keen to keep them close by in order to aid their progression through the ranks.

Speaking to The Star this week, the Owls boss confirmed that they had received enquiries for ‘one or two’ of the youngsters with regards to playing senior football in the non-league, however revealed that they want to keep them with them for the time being.

Moore explained, “We had a technical board meeting two or three weeks ago where we said we were going to do this, and I think it’s really important to do it.

"With some of the younger players we’ve had one or two non-league clubs come in wanting to take them on loan until the end of the season, but we’ve reneged on it really because we feel that they’ve stepped up, and they’re in an environment where they’re playing football that has stepped up a level.

“They’re in a coaching environment where we can nurture and develop them and watch them.”

Darren Moore is overseeing a rebuild of Sheffield Wednesday's U23s with Neil Thompson and the academy staff.

Moore also went on to add, “It’s impressive that we’ve had one or two non-league clubs enquire after them to step into their first team, but we feel that where they’re at at the moment in the U23s is really important for the next stage of their development.”