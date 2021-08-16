“It’s going to be frightening…” – Dennis Adeniran on Sheffield Wednesday’s fans, midfield and ‘magic’ Barry Bannan

“When I first arrived I said that it was going to take time for us to click, but that when we did I felt that it’d proper happen,” he told The Star. “I feel like we’re getting closer and closer with each game, and when it does click it’s going to be frightening.”

And it’s very much a case of ‘so far, so good’ for the Wednesday midfield so far. With Adeniran forming a nice partnership with both Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing as the centre piece of Darren Moore’s side – with the trio having started all three of the Owls’ competitive games so far.

Two of them were on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, and it’s pretty safe to say that Wednesday’s skipper – who scored a belter – has a new admirer playing alongside him…

When asked about Bannan’s influence, Adeniran said, “He’s fantastic… Magic. That’s all I have to say for Baz. Magic. I watched his goal in slow-motion, I was just like ‘wow’.”

The three are expected to start again tomorrow night when Fleetwood Town come to Hillsborough, and the 22-year-old thinks that Wednesdayites have a massive role to play having gotten his first taste of a truly buzzing Hillsborough during the Rovers victory.

Speaking to the media after his first Owls goal, the midfield man said, “It’s massive, they’re like a 12th man for us… You can hear them every tackle, every press, they’re top class.

Dennis Adeniran is enjoying his start at Sheffield Wednesday.

“It was much louder than the Huddersfield game. I couldn’t hear the staff, or my teammates, but that’s what we need. We need some encouragement sometimes. I think it helps us as a team… It helps us and gives us an extra boost.

“You get more energy, I don’t really know how to explain it. You get like a buzz - so you can do it again and keep going.”

Wednesday host the Cod Army at 7.45pm tomorrow night, as they aim for back-to-back victories for the first time since early February.