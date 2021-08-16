Darren Moore makes transfer statement after 13 new signings at Sheffield Wednesday

Moore and his recruitment team have had a busy summer as they looked to completely rebuild Wednesday’s side following relegation into League One, and they’ve done so by bringing in a total of 13 senior players to bolster their first team ranks.

Now, on the back of their 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers at the weekend, the Owls boss says that his major focus now is to get his current group of players settled down with each other as they embark on what they hope will be a successful campaign in the third tier of English football.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So while he didn’t rule out signing other players completely, it does appear that Wednesday have done the majority of their business in the transfer market – despite the fact that there’s still a couple of weeks left before the window slams shut.

When asked whether there were any more new faces to be expected, Moore told the media, “Not that I know of, at the moment… I’m happy with where we’re at. It’s about the squad now - settling them down and getting some consistency, some good training, and getting stronger every single week. We need to get one or two of them back off the treatment table and back in to keep the competition for places going.

He went on to say, “Even though there’s two weeks of the window left, there’s been a lot of activity at the club and we feel that - in terms of the bodies and numbers we have in here now - my biggest thing is focusing on getting them settled and getting that understanding going.”

Wednesday are currently sixth in League One after picking up four points in their opening two fixtures, and are one of only two sides (the other being Portsmouth) who are yet to conceded a goal in the division so far.

Sheffield Wednesday may not make any more signings according to Darren Moore.