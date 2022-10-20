Several Owls youngsters made their first team debut in the 2-0 victory over Leicester City’s under-21s, with midfielder Will Trueman starting and netting his first goal on an evening that left him ‘buzzing’.

Highly-rated youngsters Rio Shipston, Bailey Cadamarteri and Paulo Aguas also made their senior bows.

The Star understands that Trueman is one player that Wednesday have been considering letting out on loan, with moves to non-league clubs permitted despite the transfer window being closed.

But Owls boss Darren Moore has spoken about the club’s ability to develop players in-house – and reiterated a commitment to ensure Wednesday’s record of bringing through young players is improved.

The 48-year-old has a grounding in youth coaching and is busy developing the links between the Owls academy and its senior ranks.

“Since Liam Palmer, he’s one of the latter ones to come through the academy,” Moore told The Star. “It’s about time we bring another few through.

“There’s a real thirst and energy to see one of our local grown and talented players stay, develop, get into the first team and have the supporters sing ‘He’s one of our own.’

“There’s no better sound in a football ground than to hear the supporters sing about a player that is one of their own. They’re singing that about Liam Palmer and that’s great. We’d like to see another version of him at a young age.”

Since Moore’s arrival, more junior players have been let out on loan to a number of different clubs than under previous regimes.

Asked if the club are considering letting players out on loan again, the Owls boss intimated that if the correct opportunities became available the club would consider it, but that their current efforts to include their best youngsters in senior training will provide a worthwhile development vehicle.

His message to the Owls’ bright young things is simple; work hard and the chances will be there.

Asked whether loan switches were something the club were looking into, Moore said: “If it’s possible to do that, that’s what we do. But at the same time it’s about further bridging that gap between the academy and the first team.

“I’ve said it before, we have to try to find our own to nurture, develop and bring into our first team. It’s gone on too long for a club the size and structure to not have done that.

“So the door is open for them. They know from a training perspective, from the academy to the first team, they’ll get chances. It’s something I really believe in, trying to nurture our own.

“They’ve all started the journey since I’ve been here in the 18 months and there’s an opportunity for them to come in and step up.

