One of the most feared strikers in the EFL stands between Sheffield Wednesday and Wembley – and he has extended a message of confidence heading into his side’s play-off battle against the Owls.

Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris has belted 28 goals so far this season, following-up the 33-goal campaign he enjoyed when his side were last promoted in 2020/21.

Posh managed to sneak into the play-offs on the last day by beating Barnsley at Oakwell and thanks to Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Derby County, who tumbled into seventh.

And the nature of that successful scramble into sixth can act as a source of inspiration for Peterborough, said captain Clarke-Harris.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates after scoring their third goal during the Sky Bet League One between Peterborough United and Accrington Stanley at London Road Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“It’s absolutely brilliant for us,” he told Sky Sports. “This is what we’ve worked for since Christmas. We started off slow at the very start of the season and Ipswich and Plymouth ended up running away with it. Top six was always the aim after Christmas and we had a couple of rocky games but we got their in the end and we’re pleased.

“Hopefully now we can give the fans what they want, have a good game on Friday and give ourselves the chance to get to Wembley.”

Wednesday have battled back from a very different place, having surrendered a promising position in the race for automatic promotion to finish on 96 points – a tally that would have secured promotion in any other division in any other year.

That Peterborough ended the season with a 19-point deficit on Wednesday’s total doesn’t bother him in the slightest – Posh beat the Owls 2-0 at London Road after Reece James was sent off back in August before a rare Jaden Brown goal won out for Wednesday at S6 in March.

“You do learn from games,” Clarke-Harris said. “We didn’t get it right when we went up to Hillsborough for that last game and to be fair the first home game they went down to 10 men which completely changed the game.

“It doesn’t matter how you set up, what tactics the two managers put out, it just comes down to a two-leg shootout.

“We’re all really excited. It doesn’t matter if they finished third and that we finished sixth. It’s about who is better on the day.

“We’ve just come off the training pitch now, we’ve worked hard and the preparation is going well. We’re looking forward to the game.”