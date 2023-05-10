Sheffield Wednesday face a big decision over how best to use star man Josh Windass on Friday evening after the 15-goal forward came through his latest step-up in injury recovery.

The Owls make the trip to Peterborough United for what promises to be a white-knuckle play-off semi-final first leg after Windass played half an hour of their final day win over Derby County from the bench.

It follows a much shorter cameo at Shrewsbury Town. By the time the Posh trip comes around, manager Darren Moore said, Windass will have had around three weeks of training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A start for the former Rangers attacker would throw up questions over whether Wednesday could be tempted to start him alongside Michael Smith and Lee Gregory, who should return by wearing protective face guard.

Owls star man Josh Windass. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Jack Hunt made a surprise appearance from the bench to mark his return from a calf issue and while Reece James was left unused on the bench, his recovery is moving apace in training.

Asked whether he expects Windass can be considered an option to start the match, Moore said: “We feel that Josh could well be in that position now. It’ll be his third week back training so once he gets into that sort of 21 day marker – we usually feel they’re in a position they can start.

“Now Reece James and Jack Hunt will have had another week to train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having said all that, we know the play-offs are different when it comes to giving players that time [added time to recover]. We know that it’s a needs-must situation so that’s why more decisions will be made on those players going forward.”