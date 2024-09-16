Is Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel, kick-off time and more

Sky Sports (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to progress into the fourth round

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Tuesday evening with a Carabao Cup clash away at Blackpool. The Owls have beaten Hull City and Grimsby Town to reach the third round.

Danny Rohl’s side won 4-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle on the opening day of the new Championship season in early August. However, their league form has since stuttered and they are winless in their last four fixtures.

Sheffield Wednesday are doing well in the cup through and their trip to Bloomfield Road will be another opportunity for Danny Röhl to give some fringe players and youngsters the chance to get some game time. They will also line up against their former manager Steve Bruce, who was picked as Blackpool’s replacement for Neil Critchley.

Is Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes. Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against Blackpool is on TV. It is being shown live on Sky Sports + along with every other tie on Tuesday night. Manchester United’s clash against Barnsley is the main game on Sky Sports Football.

What time does Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Blackpool kicks-off at 7.45pm. Team news will be announced an hour before at 6.45.

Where is Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday being played?

Sheffield Wednesday take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. It has been the home of the Seasiders since 1901 and has a capacity of just over 16,000.

Do any ex-Sheffield Wednesday players play for Blackpool?

Yes. Blackpool have a few former Sheffield Wednesday players such as Richard O’Donnell, Ashley Fletcher and Jordan Rhodes.

What has been said ahead of Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Röhl said he thought his side were ‘excellent’ in their last match against QPR and said: “It’s hard to take but a step in the right direction. I am proud of my team, we gave an excellent performance, the best since the first day against Plymouth.

“I think we deserved to win because we dominated a lot of the game. But this is football. I can remember when I was at Southampton, it was a similar thing, one late goal and then the opponent also got a late goal. So I could not celebrate until the last whistle but QPR went all in from the corner and it was all or nothing for them.

“There was a clear foul on Musaba before that and we did not get the free kick, but they got a free kick that led to the goal. But overall, I am proud of my team. I demanded to see better and this is what I saw. Of course, there is no escaping what happened at the end but this is football and anything can happen.”

Meanwhile, Bruce was delighed with Blackpool’s win over 2-1 Exeter and said: “I’d like to thank the supporters - they were terrific, but the players after just a short week, to try and implement a change that we’ve obviously made, they adapted very, very well and I’m pleased for them.

“I’d like to thank all (the supporters) individually but it’s impossible. They were terrific the way they got behind the team. I’m so pleased they’ve got a win.”