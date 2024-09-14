Sheffield Wednesday were served a punch in the gut on Saturday as QPR bit back in injury time to cancel out the goal that had appeared to win it for the Owls.

A tweaked and tucked Wednesday side had the better of the match but crossed 90 minutes with the score goalless before Bannan’s stunningly-finished effort lifted the roof off Hillsborough. That was before Rangers man Alfie Lloyd nudged home to steal a point following a remarkable goalmouth melee that drew in 20 of the 22 players on the field.

Speaking in relaxed tones post-match, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl described his satisfaction at the performance of his side and the strides taken after three goalless defeats on the spin heading into the international break. Asked about the concession of the goal and whether he was surprised the referee didn’t blow up given the extended nature of the scramble, the German boss told The Star he was more surprised at the officials missing what he felt to be a foul on Anthony Musaba in the moments previous.

“I am more surprised that we didn’t get the free-kick on Anthony,” he said. “Then we have a free-kick and we bring the ball into the opponent half, they do not have the free-kick, they do not have the corner and then the game is over. But if you look at big pictures it is really crazy to see the chaos and what happens there. This is not the point, the point is how we came to this situation.”

The conceded goal was the sixth Wednesday have shipped from a set piece scenario in the Championship this season. It’s something of a growing concern to Röhl.

“This is the issue, we know this,” he said. “But we have to say today until this corner we defended well as a team, the last one is all or nothing, but if you look we have conceded I think six out of 10 goals from set pieces? This is a big, big problem and we have to learn from this, we have to improve. We keep going and this is part of the game. We will work on it and we will improve in this part.”