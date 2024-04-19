Is Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel, streaming details, kick-off time, latest manager quotes
Nerves will be on edge once again this weekend as Sheffield Wednesday aim to claim a win that would hand a significant boost to their hopes of avoiding an immediate return to League One.
The Owls’ return to the Championship has proven to be a difficult one as they have spent the vast majority of the campaign sat in and around the drop zone - but there have been signs a more positive end to the season could be played out.
Safety is within their grasp after an improvement under Danny Rohl - but can they take a big step towards safety by claiming all three points in their visit to Blackburn Rovers this weekend? Ahead of the trip to Ewood Park, we take a look at the latest manager quotes and TV broadcast details as Owls supporters get fully behind their side’s survival bid.
Where and when does Rovers v Wednesday take place?
Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Blackburn Rovers takes place on Sunday 21st April at Ewood Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.
What has Danny Rohl said about Rovers v Wednesday?
“This week is special because all the teams play before us, so we will know the results. That will show a little bit for me about how we go in that game, but of course, nine points. We can take nine points. That would be 53 points, then we will see. At the moment I am not sure if 50 will be enough this season. Is it fair or not fair? It is not my decision and we have to take it. There are so many things that are maybe not fair but I cannot change this. I can help only my team to take the points.”
What have Blackburn Rovers said about facing Wednesday?
Speaking ahead of the game Rovers defender Scott Wharton said: “It’s the first time I’ve been in this position in my career so far and the pressure is massive. I’d much rather be up towards the top of the table, definitely, but we have three games to go and it’s not over yet. We have a massive game this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and it’s been a week of full focus and training hard. I hope we can get the three points we need on Sunday.”
Is Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday live on television?
Yes! Owls supporters not making the trip to Ewood Park will be able to watch the game live after it was selected for broadcast by Sky Sports. The entire 90 minutes will be broadcast via the Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels, which can be found respectively on channels 401 and 403 on Sky TV and channels 511 and 513 on Virgin Media. The live broadcast gets underway at midday on all channels, with kick-off as 12.30pm. It is also available to stream on Sky Go while a daily or monthly Sky Sports streaming pass can be purchased via NOW TV.
