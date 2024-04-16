Sheffield Wednesday have had difficulties aplenty this season, struggling to match the standard of the Championship following promotion last season. The Owls have turned things around in the second half of the campaign, looking like a team capable of competing at this level, but their disastrous start continues to haunt them.

Danny Rohl’s men face a tough battle to remain in the division with just three games remaining, but where would they be if the table was based on xG? Expected goals has been a prominent stat in the game, calculating how many goals each team should score per game based on the quality of the chances created. Here we have put together a Championship table based on the average xG of each team.