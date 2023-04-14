Ipswich Town have had a new referee appointed for their game against Charlton Athletic after concerns that he was a Sheffield Wednesday fan.

James Bell, who hails from Sheffield, was down to officiate the fixture at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon, but questions were raised by fans about whether there was a clash of interest and reports stated that the Tractor Boys had voiced their own concerns as well.

Now, with the game set to take place tomorrow, it has been confirmed that it will now be Sam Barrott who takes charge of Ipswich’s game instead, with Bell being sent to Stevenage for their game against AFC Wimbledon in League Two instead.

Barrott has been in charge of two Ipswich games so far in the current season - the 1-1 draws against Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers, awarding a penalty against Kieran McKenna’s side on both occasions.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s game against Burton Albion will be officiated by David Webb, who has taken charge of 22 Owls games over the course of his career including the 1-0 defeat to Preston North End in 2020/21 when he sent off Josh Windass. Wednesday have won six of the games when he’s been the referee.

