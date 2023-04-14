News you can trust since 1887
Duo ruled out with injury as Sheffield Wednesday visit Burton Albion

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Sam Winnall, will not be able to face his former club this weekend due to injury.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Winnall, who has scored every time he’s faced the Owls since leaving the club, hasn’t played for the Brewers since back in February due to injury, and it’s been confirmed that this weekend’s game will come too soon for him to return to the field.

The joint top creator, Tom Hamer, is also unavailable after a month on the sidelines, but they could welcome back Jonny Smith following his absence in the 3-2 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

With 16 goals and assists between them this season the trio are all big misses for Dino Maamria when unavailable, and it will give the Burton boss a real boost if Smith can make a recovery in time.

The club said on their official website, “Jonny Smith, who dropped out late for Walker on Monday, could make a return for the Brewers as he recovers from the tight hamstring that ruled him of action.

“It’s a little bit too soon for Sam Winnall to make a return, although the striker is back in full training… Tom Hamer is expected to be out for a little while longer yet, likely a minimum of 10 days.”

Darren Moore has injury issues of his own going into the tie, and fans are waiting to find out whether the likes of Mallik Wilks and Reece James could be available after they were forced off in the 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

Sam Winnall and Tom Hamer will both miss Burton Albion's game against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)Sam Winnall and Tom Hamer will both miss Burton Albion's game against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
