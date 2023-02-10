Ipswich Town key man outlines battle to nullify Barry Bannan ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Tough-tackling Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy says he is looking forward to the challenge of keeping Barry Bannan quiet at Portman Road this weekend – and had big praise for table-topping Sheffield Wednesday.

The Egypt international was speaking ahead of a League One match-up that is being billed as vitally important to the Tractor Boys, who have faltered to a tally of 18 points from a possible 36 in recent weeks having set a trailblazing pace at the start of the campaign.

Ipswich could drop to as low as fifth depending on results elsewhere in the event of a defeat to Wednesday, who boast the best away form in the division and have chalked up six consecutive wins in the league since Christmas.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Sam Morsy of Ipswich Town battles for possession with Scott Twine of Burnley during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Burnley and Ipswich Town at Turf Moor on February 07, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Morsy said: “They have very good individuals, they have a good team set-up and they’re strong all over the pitch, a lot of outstanding players and they seem to have a knack of grinding out results.

“They’re a really good team doing really well.”

On what will is set up to be a captivating midfield scrap in which Morsy will be tasked with blunting Wednesday’s creative threats, the 31-year-old spoke on his opposite number, Owls captain Barry Bannan.

“Baz is a great player, a really, really good player,” Morsy said. “I’m looking forward to that battle but they have good players all over the park and we need to make sure we win our battles ad come out on top.

“This is why you play football. It’s a great clash and you’d rather play in a game like this rather than being near the bottom or being midtable. It’s going to be amazing atmosphere and you work hard for these moments where you can showcase your talent.”

A win for Wednesday would put them nine points clear of big-spending Ipswich with a game in hand to boot.

But they’ll be rallying against a sell-out Portman Road crowd expected to be well up for such a highly-billed occasion.

“We need them desperately,” Morsy said in a thinly-veiled appeal to the Ipswich fan base. “The fans have been amazing this season and last season.

