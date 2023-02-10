Sheffield Wednesday’s title effort is a man lighter for the next couple of months at the very least and could miss the remainder of the season, Darren Moore has confirmed.

Owls battler Callum Paterson became a hugely important player for the side in the second half of the campaign and started six of the last seven League One matches in a variety of positions.

But having scored what proved to be the winner in Wednesday’s vital promotion match-up win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend, the Scotland international went down with a hamstring injury in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star reported earlier this week that there were major concerns within the club that Paterson would be out for an extended period and speaking ahead of their clash at Ipswich Town on Saturday confirmed that Plymouth goal may well prove to be his final contribution to the season.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

“Callum Paterson is going to be a longer-term injury,” Moore said. “It’s a muscular injury and we don’t anticipate having him around for a number of weeks.

“Potentially if he does come back it’ll be towards the latter part of the season but that will be dependent on his rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a bitter blow fr us to be fair, but it turned out from the scan results to be a lengthy lay-off.

“We don’t want to lose any players but certainly with Callum, to lose him and his ability to play in a variety of positions is a bitter pill to swallow. He’s with the medical team now and we’ll see what they can do with him if anything. If he does come back it’ll be in the latter part of the season.”

Brighter news was delivered in the form of an update on defender Reece James – similarly versatile having slotted in on the left wing, at left centre-half and in midfield this season.

He is recovering well from an ankle injury sustained last month, Moore said, and could even feature at Portman Road on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s OK,” Moore said. “I’d put him in the category that he’s 50/50.

“He’s ahead of the game, he’s trained the last few days and seems OK. He’s doing really well.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad