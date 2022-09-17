Michael Smith popped up late to secure a point for Darren Moore’s side as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2, and it was certainly a close call as to whether the forward as onside or not.

McKenna, who finishes the weekend still top of League One with his side, says that on the face of it a draw wasn’t a bad result against an ‘excellent’ Owls side, but that it was tough to take after being 2-0 up.

When asked about the equalising goal, the Ipswich boss said, "I thought it looked offside at the time to be honest. I haven't seen really good footage back, but I have seen an image where he does look offside. But my feeling at the time was that the striker looked ahead of the defenders and ahead of the ball.”

He also said of the game, “We certainly had the intent to play for the win. But it's a very tough place to go, their home record is fantastic, they're an excellent team and they have fantastic players. Of course a draw is not a bad result at the start of the day, but at 2-0 up and having done so many things so well we feel like we could have got the win that I think we would have deserved.

"We wanted a fast start, we wanted to catch them out and we managed to do that.

"We knew we would have to defend. We actually wanted to do that, we wanted to defend a little bit more on block, hold our shape and entice them out a little bit to create some space for us. We managed to do that… I thought mentally we then managed the game pretty well.

Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town thought Sheffield Wednesday's equaliser was offside.