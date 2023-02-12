Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna lamented Sheffield Wednesday’s second half efforts to close the game out as they took a point in their 2-2 draw at Portman Road, but admitted a moment of Owls play was one of ‘incredible quality’.

First half goals from Michael Smith and George Byers seemed to set Wednesday on their way to a invaluable three points in what was a huge clash between the two promotion-chasing sides.

But a second half rally inspired by an outstanding 43rd-minute free-kick by Nathan Broadhead earned a deserved point for the Tractor Boys, who failed in their mission to make ground in the battle for automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich Town Manager Kieran McKenna.

Asked whether he felt Wednesday walked away happy from the clash, McKenna threw shade on what he perceived to be deliberate time wasting.

“The position they're in in the league there's no doubt they'll see it as a good point before the game started,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The time wasting goes on from 65 minutes or whenever it was when we had big momentum in the game. Someone sits down for two minutes in the penalty area, someone takes another two minutes to walk off the pitch and comes back on.

“That's what teams at this level do and it's not easy to find a solution to it for the authorities but I think it damages the spectacle and the product and the level of the football.

“But Sheffield certainly aren't the only team that do it so it's not to say it personally against them. It's just something that the league need to keep working on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenna was largely magnanimous in what he felt was a point that better suited the visitors and praised Smith’s opener.

The Northern Irishman continued: “Look, the first goal from them is incredible individual quality, it's why they're at the top of the league.