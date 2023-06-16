International breaks return for Sheffield Wednesday – and here’s when they will be

After two seasons in League One that saw Sheffield Wednesday play through the season, international breaks will return now they’re back in the Championship.

The top two tiers of English football have automatic international breaks given how many players are absent due to national team call-ups at various points of the year, however in League One and League Two a team has to have a certain amount of players selected in order to request a postponement.

Over the past couple of campaigns since their relegation from the second tier, Wednesday haven’t had enough to warrant any postponements, with only Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Saido Berahino receiving call-ups in 2021/22 and Mark McGuinness (Republic of Ireland U21s) the solitary senior one in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson in particular will be looking to get back in the international setup as they eye a Scotland return.

Fans can plan their holidays without having to worry about missing any crucial Owls fixtures, with the first gap in Championship fixtures coming as early as September.

The 2023/24 international breaks:

4th-12th of September

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer has been missing from Scotland's squad for a while now.

9th-17th of October

13th-21st of November

18th-26th of March

On top of those dates it’s also worth adding that the 2023 African Cup of Nations (13th January – 11th February) as well as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup (12th January – 10th February) will take place in early 2024, with neither of those tournaments seeing a break in the English football schedule.