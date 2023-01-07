Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United arrive at Hillsborough for an FA Cup fourth round tie this evening hoping to take one step further towards the major trophy win they have craved since 1955.

But they’ll face a Sheffield Wednesday in fine form and desperate to show what they can do in front of the BBC television cameras. Owls figures Darren Moore and Michael Smith spoke about the need to step up to the occasion and embrace the spirit of the FA Cup as they look to create a famous evening at S6.

Premier League winner and now pundit Chris Sutton has offered his opinion on the tie – which he thinks will be a tough test for the Magpies.

“Eddie Howe used to be known for making 10 or even 11 changes to his team for FA Cup ties when he was in charge at Bournemouth, so it will be interesting to see what he does when his Newcastle side travel to Sheffield Wednesday,” he wrote in his BBC predictions column.

“Newcastle are doing brilliantly in the Premier League, and have got a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester coming up on Tuesday. Their fans already love Howe - imagine how they would feel about him if he lands them a major trophy?

