Interest confirmed in Sheffield Wednesday attacker – complications arise

Sow has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough for a couple of weeks now after missing out on the friendly against Wigan Athletic and then reports in his home nation of the Netherlands suggesting that he was on the way to De Graafschap.

Things have gone quiet since then, and while Darren Moore has said that he has received no offers for the 25-year-old, it has been confirmed by De Graafschap that he is a player that they’re hoping to try and sign.

Whether that happens or not, however, remains to be seen…

Reports elsewhere stated that a move was all but agreed, with a two-year deal on the table and a free transfer in the works – but said that Brexit was causing complications for the issue.

Now, the club’s technical manager, Peter Bijvelds, has confirmed their interest in the attacker, and while he admits that Sow may not end up playing in Doetinchem next season, he said it wasn’t Brexit that was the problem.

Translated from Regio8.nl, he said, “I have to say that the process is getting slower and more difficult, it's an exciting issue… It's not about Brexit, it's about whether certain agreements have actually been made between the agent and the club. I have little to say or find about it, but I do depend on it.”

They also stated that if they need to move on from Sow then they’ll do so, looking elsewhere for a winger with ‘depth, speed and physical strength’ – but it would appear that the Wednesday wideman is still their first choice at this point in time.

Sow was again missing from Wednesday’s squad as they drew 3-3 with Portsmouth, and there seems to be a chance that he’s played his last game for the club.