There is no sense of Sheffield Wednesday sitting back to admire the fruits of an unbeaten run that will stretch to five months should they avoid defeat against Peterborough United this afternoon.

The Owls are top of the league having earned themselves an enviable position, eight points clear of third place Ipswich Town with games in hand on each of their most ardent challengers.

But as the theme trotted out by everyone connected to the club has been throughout, nothing has been achieved yet and there are still large areas of improvement to come in several aspects of their play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore’s side boast the best defensive record in League One and only Ipswich Town have scored more goals.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

But Wednesday can and will get better in all sorts of facets he was only too happy to detail to the media ahead of this afternoon’s Posh clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are still parts of the game we want to improve on and will be working on doing so,” Moore said.

“In and out of possession, scoring goals, being better defensively – even with that defensive record there are parts of the game that can be tighter and better.

“We can be more cohesive, working together in possession of the ball, there are times we can be even more ruthless with the ball when we get into final third areas. We can be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our ball retention can be better in looking for better opportunities in terms of rushing things at times.

“There are lots of areas of our game we break down and from a learning perspective it’s important the team know those areas.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad