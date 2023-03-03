Sheffield Wednesday will look to extend their unbeaten run even further when they play host to Peterborough United this weekend.

The Owls face the Posh on the back of a strong 1-0 win away at Charlton Athletic, and in an off twist of fate the visitors also come into this game having just face the Addicks - they, however, were only able to manage a 0-0 draw.

Darren Ferguson’s side are set to be without Josh Knight after he was sent off in that fixture, while Wednesday are set to be in a slightly stronger situation given that Reece James is set to be back available for selection after missing the trip to the Valley. We’ll find out more on that in tomorrow’s press conference.

Any changes could be seen as harsh given the win at Charlton, especially the first half display, but Moore isn’t afraid to make big decisions and swap things around if he feels the need to.

Here’s how we think the Owls may line up on their Hillsborough return tomorrow afternoon:

1 . Cameron Dawson - GK Has remained faultless - another clean sheet to his name against Charlton. His record is pretty nuts to be honest. No reason to change.

2 . Dominic Iorfa - RCB Made some really key contributions in the Charlton win, and his pace has often come in really handy in the Wednesday backline. Unlikely that the back three would be changed.

3 . Aden Flint - CB One of the first names on the teamsheet now given his sheer aerial prowess, but also brings a lot of leadership to the team as well. Has been an excellent signing.

4 . Akin Famewo - LCB Another accomplished display - one mistake aside - in the last game, and the fact that he's a leftie gives Moore the balance that he's so regularly spoken about.