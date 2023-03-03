News you can trust since 1887
Shift in feeling among Sheffield Wednesday fans has altered Owls season, says Peterborough United boss

The coming together of Sheffield Wednesday supporters and the club itself has made a marked impact on their on-field fortunes, believes Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson.

By Alex Miller
2 minutes ago

The Owls go into the match hoping to extend a record-breaking 20-match unbeaten run.

“They turn it into the game they want it to be, they're relentless and they're on the front-foot,” Ferguson said, praising Wednesday’s ability to wrestle hold of matches before turning his attention to the way their support has rallied behind the Owls this season.

“They've a huge backing who are with them - and they've not really had that for a few years. They [Wednesday fans] are really with their team and that goes a long way.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Darren Ferguson, Manager of Peterborough United speaks to the media following the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and West Bromwich Albion at London Road Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
“They're relentless at home in particular, so we have to do certain things very, very well. If we play our own game it gives us the best chance of winning.”

Ferguson, one of Moore’s predecessors from his time at Doncaster Rovers and into his fourth stint at Peterborough, intimated he was looking forward to the challenge of ending Wednesday long unbeaten run.

“It doesn't get any better in terms of a game of football,” he said. “We're going to play a team unbeaten in 20, they're at home and it'll be a 30,000 crowd.

“Darren's done a great job there and he's got them going and it's one we should really relish. Some of our younger ones probably won't have experienced the atmosphere they're going to on Saturday. We have to go there and play our own game. That's the message to the players. I'm looking forward to it.”

