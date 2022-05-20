Berahino had a difficult start to life at Hillsborough as he worked hard to get back to full fitness, but finished the season with 12 goals and assists – including a memorable hattrick against Cambridge United – as he became popular amongst the Owls fanbase.

Wednesday have a number of players out of contract at the end of June, and The Star has been led to believe that the 28-year-old is one of the players that will be moving on as Darren Moore assesses his options for the 2022/23 campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Zulte Waragem forward made 40 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday over the course of the season just gone, and featured in both legs of the play-off fixture against Sunderland – though it would appear that the game at Hillsborough last week will be his last in Owls colours.

Several players are set to make their exit over the coming weeks given the amount of expiring contracts, and while Wednesday did have an option to extend Berahino’s contract by one more year it looks as though they have decided to let him go in search of regular gametime elsewhere.

It will remain to be seen exactly who will leave the club until the retained list – which is due with the EFL tomorrow – is published, but what is certain is that the Owls will look different once again next season after another summer of change.