Iorfa hasn’t played for Sheffield Wednesday since sustaining a serious Achilles injury back in December that ultimately required surgery, and was therefore unable to play any part in helping them in their – ultimately unsuccessful – efforts to stay in the Championship.

Now, having returned to the field of play, coincidentally against the side where he picked up his injury, the 26-year-old is looking to build on the 20 minutes he got at Oakwell as he looks to get back to his best.

Speaking to the media after the 2-0 preseason defeat to Barnsley, the Owls defender said, “It’s been a long time coming but great to be back out there with a little runout at the end so hopefully I can build on that from here.

“My body feels fine, it’s been quite a while since I had the surgery so now, it’s a case of building up my fitness, building up that base. I’ve been involved in training but now it’s the match fitness, that’s completely different.

“I’ve been pushing, I’ve been in the gaffer’s ear and he gave me a runout and I’ve come through with no issues, no complaints, so it’s all positive.

“It’s now about building on what I have and turning those 15 minutes into 30s and the 30s into 60s and then full games.”

Meanwhile, his boss was equally pleased to see him back, saying, “To see Dominic Iorfa back today is wonderful. We wanted to give him 20 minutes and that’s him up and running now. He’s back in full contact training, he’s been itching to get out there.”

Iorfa could be set to feature once again against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night, however that game will be behind-closed-doors with no media attending the encounter.