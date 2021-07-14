Absence of duo explained as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru came on then went off for Sheffield Wednesday
Korede Adedoyin wasn’t in Sheffield Wednesday’s matchday squad against Alfreton Town, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru took to the field at the break but came off before the kick off.
The young duo showed some flashes of what they’re about in the 2-0 win over Chester, with Dele-Bashiru setting up Adedoyin for the Owls’ second goal, and fans will no doubt have been disappointed not to see a bit more of them at the Impact Arena.
But Darren Moore says that they’re just managing the pair on the back of a couple of niggles that they’re carrying, insisting that it was more of a precautionary measure than anything else.
Speaking to The Star after the 1-0 win over the Reds on Tuesday, Moore said, “What happened with Fizz was that we trained this morning, and he picked up a slight muscle issue – I’m not saying it’s an injury, because it could just be a bit of a cramp or fatigue. So we’ll assess him in the morning.
“With Cody, his was similar, he had a little bit of a strain on the injury he had last season so we didn’t risk him. Hopefully he’ll be back in training tomorrow and Thursday, because in preseason you don’t want to risk them.
He went on to add, “Hopefully the news on Fizz in the morning will be good, and that it’s no more than cramp and fatigue… It could be his upper hamstring or glutes, it’s hard to diagnose, but sometimes 24 hours is all you need. We took him out of the game because we thought there was no way we’d put him on the pitch with that – there’s no point.”
FDB’s knock did allow Charles Hagan a bit more time on the field, and he worked hard down the right-hand side as Wednesday pushed for a goal – he’ll certainly have been pleased to get some more time on the field.
Now, with the start of the new season just a few weeks away, Moore has to start making some decisions on his best XI – and the friendly against Championship side, Barnsley, on Saturday, could give an idea as to where he’s at in his thinking.