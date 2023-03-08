Will Vaulks would more than welcome a buzz on his phone in the coming days to signal the resumption of his international career – though he appears philosophical over his chances.

The Sheffield Wednesday midfield battler has enjoyed a sustained period of incredible form leading into the announcement of the Wales squad to take on Croatia and Latvia in Euro 2024 Qualifiers later this month.

Vaulks has seven caps but watched from home as his international teammates crashed out of the Qatar World Cup with something of a whimper, missing out despite having played a part in qualification.

The Wales squad will be announced on Tuesday and the 29-year-old has an increased shot at selection given his form, the retirement of Joe Allen and injury to Dylan Levitt.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks has chalked up seven caps for Wales since his debut in 2019.

If chosen by Sheffield-based Wales boss Rob Page, Vaulks would miss Wednesday’s back-to-back away trips to Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town.

“I was very disappointed to miss out at the World Cup,” Vaulks told The Star. “I missed out on the Euros too and was involved in pretty much every qualifier leading into both tournaments.

“Football is tough at times and it’s great at times and luckily in the spell I’ve missed out on playing a part for the national team, club football has been going well.

“You can only control what you can control. I can only control what I do for Sheffield Wednesday and whether Pagey even watches or he doesn’t, I can’t control that. Whether he selects me or not, I turn out and try to do my best for my club.

“I’d love to be back with Wales. How can I say I wouldn’t? It’s my country and it’s a massive thing to play for your national team. But if it’s not to be under this manager then it’s not to be. It would be nice but we’ll have to wait and see.

“I haven’t had any contact [from Wales recently] but I don’t think that’s really how Pagey works, he tends to go a bit more under the radar watching games.

“I’m sure he has watched matches and hopefully my club form is enough to have been selected for the camp but there’s only so much I can control and that’s with Sheffield Wednesday.”

