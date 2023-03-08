Sheffield Wednesday are a team very much in charge of their own destiny when it comes to what comes next in the League One title race.

A busy midweek of fixtures in the third tier changed nothing in terms of Wednesday’s position in the table but yielded little in terms of furthering the Owls title credentials, with Plymouth Argyle beating Derby County to jump level on points with Darren Moore’s league-leading side.

The Pilgrims recorded an impressive 2-1 win over their fellow promotion hopefuls to draw level on Wednesday’s 74 points and shake off the late-March disappointment of two winless matches on the spin by securing back-to-back wins.

Wednesday – unbeaten in an incredible 21 matches – boast a superior goal difference, which means they remain top with two games in hand.

Darren Moore with County's Paul Warne. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The gap to the pack chasing them down in hope of automatic promotion was cut to five points with Ipswich Town swaggering past Accrington Stanley 3-0 for their fourth win in four and Barnsley going fourth with an impressive 3-1 win over the Owls’ next opponents Portsmouth. The Tykes sit nine points back.

Derby’s defeat to high-flying Plymouth is a result their manager Paul Warne admitted would significantly impact any remaining chances of finishing in the top two. The ambitious Rams now sit 13 points back on Steven Schumacher’s side in what has been a relentless race for promotion so far.

Current projections suggest it could well take as many as 95 points to finish in the top two.

Elsewhere in League One, Cambridge drew 1-1 with Morecambe and Cheltenham played out a goalless draw with Lincoln, while play-off hopefuls Peterborough and Wycombe won home clashes against Shrewsbury and Fleetwood 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

