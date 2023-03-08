News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Honest words of Portsmouth manager could spark reaction as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for big crowd response

The manager of Sheffield Wednesday’s next League One opponents questioned his side’s application in midweek defeat in South Yorkshire – intimating he expects a reaction heading into the visit of the table-topping Owls this weekend.

By Alex Miller
2 minutes ago

Rookie Portsmouth boss John Mousinho watched on as Barnsley dominated his Pompey side, winning out by a 3-1 scoreline, to go fourth in the table and cling on to the coattails of the automatic promotion shake-up.

And while Mousinho accepted that Barnsley were deserving of the points on the night, it was public comments on the attitude of his players that could spark a reaction at Fratton Park on Saturday in front of what looks set to be a season-record crowd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Barnsley were better than us on the night, we made a couple of big mistakes,” Mousinho told club media.

Most Popular
Portsmouth Manager John Mousinho during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell, Barnsley, England on 7 March 2023.
Portsmouth Manager John Mousinho during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell, Barnsley, England on 7 March 2023.
Portsmouth Manager John Mousinho during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell, Barnsley, England on 7 March 2023.

“That’s fine, making mistakes trying to play, we can live with that. It’s the reaction after that that was disappointing, I felt we went into out shells a bit and when Barnsley got the second it was a different ball game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have to make sure we stay in games at 1-0 and on the other side of it, when we get back into the game at 2-1 we have to stay in it for a bit longer.

“That’s the first time in my time here that I’ve found myself disappointed with the reaction to the goal. It’s not the goal itself, what was disappointing was the reaction. I wanted to see a reaction.”

Wednesday are unbeaten in over five months in league football and will hope the reaction of Mousinho’s players isn’t too fierce come the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE:

Why Sheffield Wednesday star man Will Vaulks was out of favour early doors in S6 career as coaches ‘broke game down’

The players meeting and manager rhetoric that has helped inspire Jaden Brown’s unlikely Sheffield Wednesday comeback rally

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A nod to Owls’ December draw dribble as Sheffield Wednesday fans dare to dream of record-breaking tally

John MousinhoPortsmouthLeague OneSouth YorkshireBarnsleyWill Vaulks