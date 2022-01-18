In-demand Bailey Cadamarteri speaks about Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘massive’ task

The 16-year-old striker is making waves in the Owls youth setup this season, scoring lots of goals for Andy Holdsworth’s side as they continue what has been a fine start to the 2021/22 season.

One of those goals came in the last round of the cup as Wednesday’s youngsters picked up an against-the-odds win over Southampton, and now the forward – who is being monitored by the likes of West Ham United and Brentford – is eager to keep that run going against Preston North End.

Speaking to the club’s official website before the game at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening, Cadmarteri said, “It’s massive… Seeing the lads progress in the earlier rounds, then beating Southampton to get to this game at Hillsborough in front of our own fans, it’s a really big game.

“The Youth Cup games are always ones you look back on when you’re older, and it’ll be a good atmosphere.

“It’ll be nerve-wracking for a few of the lads, but I’m sure we’ll get over it. It’ll be a good game.

“We’ve come through a lot as a team, and there are loads of different challenges, but I’m sure we can come through this one as well.

“It’ll be immense… We’ve only really played at Hillsborough in friendlies, so to play there in an intense game that really matters will be really good.”

The game against Preston is due to get underway at 7pm as Wednesday look to book their spot in the fifth round draw.