Important details for Sheffield Wednesday fans after Cheltenham Town postponement

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be able to choose whether to roll over their ticket for the Cheltenham Town game or claim a refund.

The Owls were due to take on Cheltenham on Tuesday night as they sought to go top of League One, however a call was made in the early afternoon that the pitch was frozen and therefore the game would not be able to take place.

Unfortunately for some Wednesdayites they had already made the trip down to Gloucestershire, so they have already lost out both in terms of time and money, but at least their tickets won’t go to waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their statement announcing that the game had been called off, the Robins confirmed that refunds would be available if required.

The club said, “Tickets for today’s postponed match will be valid for the re-arranged fixture and we will announce the new date as soon as we have it. Anyone unable to attend the re-arranged fixture will be able to claim a refund or exchange their ticket for another match once the new date has been confirmed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen when the fixture will be rearranged for, but with a busy schedule coming up for both clubs it may be a difficult one to squeeze in.

Wednesday’s opportunity to go top of the table will now have to wait until February 4th when they play none other than league leaders, Plymouth Argyle, in what could potentially be one of the games of the season so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad