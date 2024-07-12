Imminent Sheffield Wednesday transfer expected amid interest in one-cap England man
Sheffield Wednesday may have already added eight new players to their squad this summer, but their business is far from done, with a number of further additions expected to be made as they continue their quest to build a squad better suited to life at the top end of the Championship table.
Young forward Charlie McNeill became signing number eight this week, while The Star reported moves had been made to bring midfield battler Nathaniel Chalobah to S6 on free agent terms following his exit from West Bromwich Albion. The Owls’ interest in Ike Ugbo goes on, with reports in the national media suggesting a ‘first bid’ as been made for the Canada international. There is plenty more in the works behind the scenes, The Star understands.
Speaking from the Owls’ pre-season training camp at St George’s Park, a relaxed Röhl playfully laughed off a direct question about Chalobah having already made clear a policy of not discussing names attached to outside transfer reports. But he did suggest something could be done in the next couple of days.
“We are looking at some options in the market,” Röhl told The Star. “This position is not the easiest one, but I think in the next - not hours - but two days, we will do something. It depends a little bit on the process, the contracts, the medical check. We have always the performance tests, then only after this they can go into training. If they have all this then we can go forward but as always it is about timing. Sometimes it goes quicker, sometimes we need one day more. Then if we have something, we will announce it.”